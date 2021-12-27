(Columbia) -- A Missouri non-profit advises residents to survey all their potential energy options.
Renew Missouri, a non-profit group in the Show-Me State has been putting together efforts to push through renewable energy legislation and inform residents of the energy options at their disposal. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Executive Director James Owen says the most crucial thing for utility companies is to provide consumers with the options to reduce energy demand.
"Are utility companies helping customers invest in products, appliances, and upgrades to their homes or business that's going to help lower their demand for power," Owen said. "Because really that's the most important thing we should be working on as a country, whether it be for gas or electricity, is to simply try and reduce our consumption. I think there's a lot of really good ways of doing that, and I think it ends up lowering your bill."
Owen also spoke on a report done by the Southwest Power Pool, or SPP. Owen says SPP provides energy to a four-state area, including western Missouri. During a cold snap in February 2021 brought on by Winter Storm Uri, Owen says the report indicated wind energy well outperformed "traditional" gas and coal power in the SPP service area.
"The reality is that wind overperformed its forecast that week, it actually provided more power than gas and coal," Owen said. "Because they were the ones that were having equipment malfunctions and generation of the power. So that's one thing that we think is really important to point out."
According to the SPP report, wind energy actually gained 3,000 megawatts of energy during the cold snap after losing 11,000 MW during a recent freeze. However, Owen says a lack of winterization to gas power infrastructure ultimately was the producer's downfall in Missouri.
Owen encourages all consumers to find ways to reduce demand on "traditional" energy sources and consider all their energy options.
"You should really look into your options in regards to energy efficiency, solar, and being able to challenge the decisions of your utility companies," Owen said. "I think people have a lot more control over that then they realize, and we hope that people try to exert more energy independence in their lives."
More information on the Renew Missouri group and the Southwest Power Pool report can be found at the non-profit group's website at renewmo.org.