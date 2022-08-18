(KMAland) -- Renewable energy advocates applaud the climate change efforts in the latest spending bill signed by President Biden.
By a 220-207 vote over the weekend, the U.S. House passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed by the president earlier this week. Among other things, the bill provides several incentives regarding climate change, including nearly $40 billion designated for rural electric cooperatives to shift away from fossil fuels to other forms of renewables and energy efficiencies. James Owen is the Executive Director of Renew Missouri, based in Columbia. Owen tells KMA News nearly $9.7 billion is designated for electric coops to federal debt built up in coal plants -- which he says is relevant for providers in southern Iowa and northern Missouri.
"They have a lot of federal debt in their coal plants, and their customers pay interest in that debt and it never gets payed down," said Owen. "If these coops in Iowa and Missouri choose to accept this, they will be able to help get rid of that debt and help to move and modernize their power ability."
Owen says the funding would also allow cooperatives to pursue solar or battery storage methods. During the warmest days of this summer, energy cooperatives were slightly concerned in Iowa with energy capacities keeping up with demand --partly due to an increase in wind energy in the state. Owen says the main drawback of wind or solar energy is the requirement for power to be used quickly. However, battery storage, he says, could be a "game changer."
"If we are able to use those battery storage facilities especially in areas where we're connecting from transmission lines and distribution lines that are going to go to your home and business to make sure those are stable and reliable," he said, "that is going going to make a huge difference in helping Iowans and northern Missourians be able to count on their power supply during these extreme weather situations."
Parts of the funds are also expected to be distributed directly to rural communities and farmers. Owen adds the agriculture industry can become very energy intensive.
"Giving farmers and other people in the agriculture profession the ability to help manage those costs and have some energy independence," said Owen. "We'll see how that's going to ultimately be allocated to people, but the idea is that will be going directly to agriculture business as well as those communities."
Additionally, nearly $27 million is directed towards states who have set up funds for projects involving renewables and energy efficiency -- which Owen says includes low-interest loans to individuals or small businesses to weatherize buildings or invest in heat pumps.
Also included is an extension and increase of a tax credit on solar installation for homes or businesses.
"That was around 20% and now it's been increased to 30% and that will go into the 2030s," said Owen. "While that is something that you can only write off on your taxes, that does give a significant benefit. As an example, if you we're to put a $24,000 solar array on the roof of your house, you're going to get $7,200 as a tax break."
The bill also includes a $4,000 tax credit for the purchase of a used electric vehicle and up to $7,500 for the purchase of new electric vehicles. A list of the qualified cars from the Department of Energy is available here. Other portions of the bill include more money for the Internal Revenue Service to boost enforcement, a 15% corporate minimum tax and a stock buyback tax, allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, and extending Affordable Care Act subsidies for three more years through 2025.