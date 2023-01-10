(Red Oak) -- With the new year comes more pressure on Montgomery County officials for ordinance regulating carbon pipeline projects.
Jan Norris, a West Township resident and a vocal opponent of Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express Pipeline project, commented on recent developments at a county planning and zoning commission meeting during Tuesday morning's county board of supervisors meeting. At its December 29th meeting, the planning and zoning board unanimous approved a draft ordinance after representatives of Ahlers and Cooney--the county's legal counsel--fielded questions from local residents about the proposed regulations.
"Attorney Tim Whipple started by explaining that this is our comprehensive plan, our zoning regulations," said Norris. "We can't just copy and paste from someone else's ordinance, because each county is unique. He was asked to address why we should pass this ordinance if it will just go to court, and cost us money. He stated the county should have insurance coverage for the costs. It is their view that federal and Iowa law allows for zoning and setbacks. Summit is arguing that it doesn't. This is a policy decision for the board."
Norris says Ahlers and Cooney attorney Tim Whipple assured the board that the ordinance is strong enough to withstand a court challenge.
"This is a dedicated pipeline ordinance for use that it isn't zoned for--industrial use of agricultural land," she said. "Commission members pointed out that it's no difference than the solar ordinance or others. We do what we can to protect our citizens, our livestock and our schools.":
Norris, however, says another planning and zoning commission meeting must be scheduled in order to approve a required report accompanying the draft ordinance. She also urged the supervisors to push Planning and Zoning Administrator Barry Byers to set that next meeting. Byers, however, replied that further information is needed in order to prepare the report, and set the date for the next zoning board meeting.
"Tim (Whipple) is not putting the report together--I am putting the report together," said Byers. "I was advised by Tim to have a transcription of the meeting--an official transcript done. I requested one form a place in Council Bluffs. I won't have it back until the 20th."
In other business Tuesday morning, the supervisors approved West Central Community Action's request for $3,500--the county's allocation for the fiscal 2024 budget. That's a $500 increase over the current allocation. The board also set a public hearing for January 31st at 8:45 p.m. on a review of the Stanton Technology Park Subdivision plat.