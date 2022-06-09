(Clarinda) -- As the Glenn Miller Festival makes its return, so too will a familiar onstage face.
Pianist Adam Swanson returns to the festival. Swanson will be performing a solo piano concert on Friday, June 10. A graduate of Shenandoah High School and 4-time World Champion Ragtime Piano player, Swanson now travels around playing at various venues. Having been away from the Glenn Miller Festival and Southwest Iowa for the last several years, Swanson says he's eager to be coming back.
"I think it's wonderful that they allow me to play a concert almost every other year or so at the Glenn Miller Festival because I'm just a solo pianist primarily and don't play with a big band," said Swanson. "But I do a lot of music of that period, so it fits in and works really well. Of course, I haven't been back for several years now because of Covid and I'm really looking forward to it."
Swanson performs in the ragtime and early jazz styles commonly associated with Glenn Miller's time of the big band, World War II era. He covers artists from Scott Joplin to Jelly Roll Morton, and popular songs as "Chattanooga Choo-Choo" and "Moonlight Serenade." Swanson says he arrived at these unique musical stylings because of the mood they invoke.
"I just loved it, I can't say exactly why," said Swanson. "It's very upbeat and happy music. 'Maple Leaf Rag' by [Scott] Joplin was the first piece of music I ever learned, so that got me started on the whole era."
Swanson also credits the infulence of pianist Johnny Maddox with curating his style.
As he makes his way back to Clarinda this year, Swanson says it's always a great experience getting to play and interact with the community.
"I love playing in Clarinda, and I've always had good crowds there for this event that are always very appreciative and everybody just has a good time," said Swanson. "Getting to do these festivals in towns like Clarinda is so much fun. It's wonderful to play in these communities where these people grew up, where they lived, and keep the music alive for an audience."
Adam Swanson's concert on Friday will begin at 1 p.m. in the high school auditorium. More information about the performance and other events at the Glenn Miller Festival can be found online at glennmiller.org/festival. You can hear the full interview with Adam Swanson below.