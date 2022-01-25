(Shenandoah) -- Contemporary comedy highlights the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group's first production of 2022.
"Rent After Death" takes the Rose Garden stage in Shenandoah this Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2. Michael Knight is a writer/actor/director based in Orlando, Florida, and playwright of "Rent After Death." Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Knight says the story centers on a young man named Shawn--played by Connor Henderson--whose life is stuck in neutral, and his roommate, Jay--portrayed by Tommy Hanna-- who is supernatural.
"This man is trying to move forward with his life and his relationship," said Knight, "and his roommate is a ghost. And, they're trying to get him to move on.Throughout the play, it's kind of a comedy of errors, where this man has his girlfriend's sister come to visit to try to have a very normal weekend, but, unfortunately, his ghost roommate wants to be there, as well."
Hilarity ensues when Jay the Ghost wreaks havoc for Connor, his girlfriend Charlotte and Charlotte's sister Sarah.
"As they go through the show, the ghost kind of messes with things, and kind of gets involved in a way that he wasn't supposed to," he said. "But, they all sort of gain a realization about their lives, and what moving on--whether or not it's moving on after death, or moving on after your life--really means."
Blair DeBolt portrays Charlotte while Stanna Wellauer appears as Sarah. Mace Hensen rounds out the cast as the Rabbi. Sara Crockett and Shana Moore are co-directors of "Rent After Death." Crockett says the show offered a chance to return to theatre involvement--and to introduce something new to local audiences.
"With the pandemic, I've been itching to get back into theatre," said Crockett. "I wanted to try my hand at directing. Michael and I went to high school together, and I've kind of been watching his career on Facebook, and all things that he's been doing. I just thought it would be cool if my directorial debut here in southwest Iowa could be one of his plays."
"Rent After Death," which is not part of SWITG's regular season, contains adult humor and language. All seats are $10 at the door--no reservations are being taken. More information is available at the SWITG website.