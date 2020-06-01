(Des Moines) -- Iowans who cannot pay their rent or mortgage due to COVID-19 wage losses are eligible for assistance.
The Iowa Finance Authority is now taking applications for the COVID-19 Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program. Last week, Governor Kim Reynolds' moratorium on evictions and utility shutoffs due to COVID-19 expired. Under the program, IFA Director Debi Durham says to qualify, you must earn less than 80 percent of the median income in your county.
"To be eligible for the program, Iowans must be a current renter or homeowner that has not been able to pay their rent or mortgage due to the COVID-19 related loss of income on or after March 17, 2020," said Durham. "We have to show this line of sight to COVID."
Qualified applicants will be eligible to receive up to $3,200 over a four-month period to cover rent or mortgage expenses. Durham says those receiving a federal unemployment benefit are not eligible for the program.
"They must not be receiving the additional $600 a week in additional unemployment funds as a federal stimulus benefit," said Durham.
Durham says payment will be sent directly to landlords and mortgage service companies.
"Assistance will be granted on a first-come, ready-to-proceed basis," said Durham. "That means it is critical that all requested information is provided in full at the time of application. Also, please note that applications for eviction prevention assistance will require an electronic landlord verification. Because of this, renters who apply are encouraged to notify their landlords of their application, because they will have to qualify."
The program will continue taking applications until the funding has been exhausted. For those who don't qualify, Durham says IFA has partnered with an outside organization.
"We have formed a partnership with Iowa Legal Aid, who will be able to provide free legal assistance for renters and homeowners who are at risk of eviction or foreclosure at this time," said Durham.
To apply for the program, visit IowaHousingRecovery.com.