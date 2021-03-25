(Des Moines) -- Money is now available for low-income Iowans to help with rent and utilities for costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Iowa Finance Authority announced the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program will start next week. The program is made possible by $195 million from the federal government. Debi Durham is director of the IFA, and she says funding can cover past due and future rent payments, as well as past due utility bills.
"Rent assistance available through the program can include past due payments and up to three months of future assistance requested at a time," said Durham. "The utility assistance can include past due payments only. Eligible utility types -- and it's quite inclusive -- include electricity, natural gas, propane, fuel oil, water, sewer and/or trash removal."
To qualify for the program, applicants have to make 80% of the median income in their area. Durham says applicants must also demonstrate the had financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"One or more individuals in the household must have either qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant cost or experienced other financial hardships due directly or indirectly to COVID," said Durham. "Finally, the household must also be able to demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, which may include a past due utility or rent notice, or even an eviction notice."
Additionally, IFA is opening up the Iowa Homeowner Foreclosure Prevention Program, which will help families who are behind on their mortgage payments due to the pandemic.
"Mortgage assistance available through this program can include up to four months or a maximum of $3,600 per eligible household," said Durham. "This program will be open until the funds are exhausted or until the new federal homeownership assistance program becomes available. Unfortunately, that's not available right now."
Applications for both of the programs will be available at IowaHousingRecovery.com beginning at 2 p.m. Monday. Those interested can complete an eligibility precheck prior to the application opening up to expedite the process.