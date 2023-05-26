(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents must wait at least another week before enjoying the city's outdoor swimming pool.
Continuing repairs and a staffing shortage have delayed the Wilson Aquatic Center's opening until early next month.
"We are doing some repairs," said longtime Pool Manager Gabby Sparks. "Like, we had our roof redone, and we are currently working on the slide stairs, getting them so they are tacked down a little bit better, and they are a little sturdier. So, the city department's working on that, currently. We are currently cleaning out the bottom of the deep end, and we should be able to fill starting this weekend."
Sparks tells KMA News cool weather earlier this month delayed the repairs until now.
"We really needed temperatures above 60 degrees to get some of the glue to set in the morning," she said. "So, we are trying to get some consistent temperatures, so that we know that the glue will be tacking up to stick, and we wouldn't have to redo anything."
Another issue involves securing enough lifeguards for this summer. Sparks says this year's lifeguard numbers are smaller than in previous years.
"We had 14 about two weeks ago," said Sparks. "We're currently now up to 16 or 17, and six of them are not certified yet, so they're currently in the process of taking the course. That puts us about 10 lifeguards shorter than what we would normally have on a season, so we're working really hard with these 16."
June 5th is the tentative date of the pool's opening. Once it does open, plans call for operating under reduced hours: Sundays and Mondays from noon to 4 p.m., and Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.. The pool will be closed Tuesdays and Thursdays.
"I know that some people are frustrated with the fact that we're not open Tuesdays and Thursdays," she said. "I would ask for some grace, and help us to make the rest of our season enjoyable, because everybody's struggling right now, and we're all trying to do the best that we can."
Anyone interested in taking a lifeguard certification course to work at the aquatic center this summer should contact Gabby Sparks at 712-246-8560.