(Clarinda) – Published reports indicate Clarinda Academy is closing its doors after nearly 30 years of operation.
A spokesperson for Sequel Youth & Family Services, the facility’s parent company, confirmed to NBC News Friday that the academy was closing. The NBC report indicates the company did not attribute the decision to the problems that have been documented over the past two years. The spokesperson said in a statement only that the decision was voluntary and that its license remained in good standing.
Opened in 1992, Clarinda Academy is a residential academic and behavioral health treatment facility for adolescent males. The school’s website indicates the school has supported more than 7,000 students from across the country since its inception. Students participated in 11 varsity sports at the academy, which was a member of the Corner Conference, as well as fine arts programs and vocational training, among other programs.
Clarinda Academy has been the subject of numerous investigations in recent years. The NBC report alluded to a 2018 investigation by Disability Rights Washington, detailing reports of abuse and inappropriate restraints. A 2019 NBC News report detailed allegations of abuse, including the alleged rape of a young student by a staff member.
Sequel officials reportedly told the Iowa Department of Human Services of its plans to close the academy this week, citing fewer students being placed at the facility. The spokesperson told NBC the company is working to place the students in alternative programs matching “their unique behavioral health needs.”
No date or timeline for the school’s closing was specified in the report.