Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.