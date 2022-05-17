(Des Moines) -- A special investigation into the city of Silver City revealed a significant amount of public dollars going towards personal expenses.
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand's office released a report on a special investigation Tuesday morning regarding certain financial transactions processed by former Silver City Clerk Artema Gray from May 1, 2017, through April 30, 2021. Sand tells KMA News the investigation revealed just over $61,000 of improper disbursements and other mishandlings.
"About $3,500 worth of stuff didn't have the proper support, and then there was about $1,500 of money that was collected for fundraising that wasn't deposited," said Sand.
Of those improper disbursements, over $42,000 included personal purchases made with the city's credit card, roughly $10,800 of unauthorized payroll issued by Gray, and $545 to Gray's personal Century Link bills.
Sand says his department, which local and state authorities are obliged to report to when numbers feel off, spent several years combing through the Silver City documents.
"We dug in and reviewed lots and lots of paperwork for a city of about 250 people," said Sand. "Lots and lots of paperwork over the course of a few years--credit card statements, bank statements, and that kind of thing, just to see where all the money was going. As it turns out, an awful lot of it was going to her personal expenses."
Of the unsupported disbursements, Sand's report identified $2,672 of purchases made with the city's credit card and $261 of reimbursements issued to Gray.
Sand says utilizing taxpayer dollars for personal expenses is still an all too common finding, and Sand says the current trend is "frustrating."
"We need to have laws that take the theft of public funds seriously," Sand emphasized. "Right now, there's no amount of money that you can steal that you are then obligated to go to prison. We need to change that, we need to change it so that people who steal money from taxpayers actually end up serving some time behind bars. It doesn't have to be the longest sentence in the world, but they shouldn't be eligible for probation anymore."
Also, at the time of the investigation, Sand says the city had also not implemented "checks and balances" policies or procedures recommended in a report from May 2018.
"If you have somebody who has too much power, then they can abuse that power, so we always recommend that they always segregate duties so that different people are involved in different parts of handling money," said Sand. "Things like that that essentially take away the opportunity for people to commit acts of embezzlement."
Sand says his department's work is done and will turn the report over to the Iowa Attorney General and Mills County Attorney's Offices for further action. The Auditor's Office's full report is available below: