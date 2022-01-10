(Jefferson City) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation reported their highest traffic crash fatality numbers since 2006.
The latest report showed an increase of 3% compared to the 2020 numbers. Cell phone distractions and speeding were among the top causes of traffic deaths in 2021.
As part of a segment on KMA's Morning Show, Missouri State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood says reckless driving has been an issue, as well.
“2021 was one of the deadliest years for traffic crashes in over 15 years,” Hood said. “So, this is the first time since 2006 that our Missouri traffic fatalities have exceeded 1,000. So, certainly, we are moving in the wrong direction. And it's really a troubling trend.
"We have reckless driving, the speeding, it's just a real challenge and concern. We continue to lose so many lives from people that are just simply trying to travel from one place to another. Our preliminary data does indicate that 1,008 people were killed in Missouri traffic crashes in 2021.”
Hood says many of those killed in a crash last year didn't wear a seatbelt.
“The overwhelming majority of the crashes, they're the result of someone that's speeding, folks that are driving impaired, and that could be impaired by drugs or alcohol,” Hood continued. “Then we have the distracted driving and just such a large percentage of folks that are killed in crashes, who are unbuckled.
"Almost 70% of the vehicle occupants killed in crashes were not wearing a seatbelt. Wearing your seatbelt is the best line of defense in a crash, and certainly avoiding distractions can definitely prevent the crash from occurring in the first place.”
The lack of seatbelts was even higher among those driving a truck.
“Almost 80% of our pickup truck occupants that were killed in Missouri traffic crashes, they were unbuckled, that's the largest and the highest percentage of any particular group of drivers,” Hood added.
Hood encourages everyone to spread the message of 'buckle up, phone down, slow down, and drive sober.'
