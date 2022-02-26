(KMAland) -- A new report shows Missouri kids enrolled in Medicaid could be at risk of losing that coverage when the official public-health emergency for COVID-19 expires.
Researchers at the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families warn millions of children could lose coverage when states have to recheck eligibility for anyone enrolled in Medicaid.
Normally there's an annual renewal process, but Congress provided continuous coverage during the public-health emergency.
Joan Alker - executive director of the Georgetown Center - said when that ends, kids may become ineligible due to family income changes, or for what she calls procedural reasons.
"In other words, the family does not successfully complete the renewal process," said Alker. "Perhaps simply because the renewal letter got lost in the mail, or because the family has trouble completing the paperwork."
While kids in all states are at risk of losing health coverage, the report lists Missouri as one of the states at highest risk - along with Florida, Georgia and Texas.
It gives Missouri five "red flags" including that CHIP, the Children's Health Insurance Program, is separate from Medicaid and that the state doesn't provide 12 months of continuous coverage for enrolled kids.
The report notes Missouri also charges an annual enrollment fee - even for those with incomes less than 200% of the poverty line, or roughly $43,000 for a family of three.
Casey Hanson - director of outreach and engagement with Kids Win Missouri - noted that, since the state just expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, many folks are enrolling for the first time. And there's a backlog.
"We really want to see the state make sure that we have the capacity not only to handle the Medicaid expansion folks trying to come on now," said Hanson. "But really making sure we're ready for when we have to resume annual renewals, because it's going to be a huge change to the workload and what they're processing."
Hanson added that Medicaid and other assistance programs are processed through separate eligibility systems, which means updating information in one system may not mean it's communicated to others.
It's a concern since many people changed addresses during the pandemic. But she says Missouri is starting to better use technology, and hopes to see more outreach moving forward.