(KMAland) -- A new report provides a checkup on the health of people in Missouri and across the nation, to be used by local and state officials to assess priorities for improving outcomes for their states.
The research in America's Health Rankings from the United Health Foundation found the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to an uptick in deaths between 2019 and 2020 nationwide.
Dr. Ravi Johar, chief medical officer with UnitedHealthcare, said the pandemic contributed about 70% of the death-rate increase, but more people died from causes such as stroke or cancer as well.
"We had a 17% increase in death rate, and that 17% doesn't even reflect some populations," Johar reported. "We know Hispanics and African Americans, the death rate was even higher than that."
The report ranks Missouri 42nd in the nation for health outcomes, including measures of behavioral health, such as mental stress, excessive drinking, drug use; and physical health, including low-birthweight babies, chronic medical conditions and physical stress.
Missouri also ranks low for nutrition and physical activity. Just over 6% of adults reported eating two or more fruits and three or more vegetables daily, and only 17% said they have met the federal guidelines for physical activity in the last month.
Stephen Ball, state fitness specialist for the University of Missouri Extension and professor of physical therapy at the University of Missouri, said exercise has a variety of health benefits, including lowering risk for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke and even certain cancers.
"How can we start to do things in our daily routines the active way versus the sedentary way?" Ball remarked. "How can we walk a little bit further into work, park a little bit further away? Take the stairs, do your own yard work, do your own household work? Those things can make a big difference in someone's health."
He added people who are physically active also often have stronger immune systems and bone density, and he said it improves movement, energy and sleep.
Ball pointed out health is not the only reason people might want to exercise.
"Just the enjoyment of movement, relaxation, it can be a challenge, there can be competition," Ball outlined. "A lot of people do it for social reasons. So, determine why you're not doing it, and then why you would, and then just, how can we start to do a little bit?"
