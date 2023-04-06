(KMAland) -- A new report finds that northwest Iowa's Sioux County is the healthiest in the state, while Montgomery County ranks last.
County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, based at the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, released its results recently of over 3,000 counties nationwide and ranked each county within its own state. Nicholas Schmuhl is a research and analytics scientist with County Health Rankings and Roadmaps. Schmuhl tells KMA News the reasoning behind the study is to help bring attention to the various social, economic, and environmental factors that can play into the overall health of a county's population.
"Not just the things that we might normally think of like access to clinical care or some of the health behaviors like smoking, diet, and exercise," said Schmuhl. "It really has a lot to do with social and economic factors like income and education and it has to do with factors related to the physical environment -- do you have clean air and water where you live, safe housing, and good transportation."
Montgomery and Pottawattamie counties both fell into the bottom five of the rankings, and meanwhile, Fremont County ranked 80th, Mills County 73rd, and Page County 70th. Schmuhl says the rankings are primarily based on length of life and quality of life, which he adds some southwest Iowa counties lag in -- particularly premature death.
"That looks to me from the data like it's largely driven by our premature death measure where counties like Fremont and Montgomery are doing a bit worse that the state of Iowa overall and a bit worse than the nation overall," Schmuhl explained. "Page County is about on par with Iowa and Mills again is not doing quite was well as the state of Iowa overall, but it's better than Fremont and Montgomery County."
However, he adds that most southwest Iowa counties are on par with the state and the nation regarding individuals reporting "poor or fair health," poor physical or mental health days, and low birthweights.
Meanwhile, the top-five counties in the state included Sioux, Winneshiek, Dallas, Mitchell, and Hancock. Additionally, Schmuhl says they have noticed a trend between the top counties and strong numbers in a new metric they used this year -- "civic health." He says the area ranges from access to public spaces, policies impacting people's access to services, and voter turnout.
"I think it makes sense when people are able to have their voices heard and have their values reflected in decisions that are made in their communities that they tend to have access to the resources that they need to thrive," he said. "So we find that places that have stronger measures of civic health also tend to be places that have higher high school graduation rates, fewer uninsured adults, higher incomes, fewer children living in poverty. Life expectancy is even a bit longer in those places that have stronger measures of civic health."
Meanwhile, in southwest Iowa, Schmuhl says they found varying degrees of "civic health."
"In Iowa, there's about 73% voter turnout across the country and we see similar numbers in Mills and Fremont County -- 73% and 72%," said Schmuhl. "But in Page County we see 62% voter turnout and Montgomery County 69%. So that means there are a lot of people not really having an opportunity to have their voices heard and participate in the decision making that affects them and probably ultimately affects their health."
The complete data and research are available on the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps website.