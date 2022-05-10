(Des Moines) -- A special investigation by the state auditor's office reveals a southwest Iowa non-profit was double-billing for some services.
The investigation was requested by the Iowa Department of Public Health after concerns that FAMILY, Inc. billed Medicaid for services already funded through the Maternal, Infant, Early Childhood Home Visitation and Early Childhood Iowa contracts. FAMILY, Inc. is a non-profit organization providing public health and support for families in Pottawattamie and Mills Counties.
The investigation by State Auditor Rob Sand's office revealed FAMILY, Inc. billed Medicaid over $20,000 for services from July 1, 2017 through May 31, 2021 already covered by the contracts. Due to a lack of records, Sand reports improper billings before July 1, 2017 can not be verified. The auditor also reports IPDH officials implemented additional controls and reviews to ensure providers receiving MIECHV and ECI funding did not bill other sources for the same service.
The auditor's full report can be viewed below: