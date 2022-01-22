(KMAland) -- Commodity prices have been good so far in 2022, but what does the long-term trend look like? Ben Brown is a senior research associate in agricultural and applied economics for the University of Missouri. U.S. farmers had a good harvest in 2021, and another good harvest this year in North and South America might begin to put some downward pressure on commodity prices.
“Given where we sit today, you expect the picture to improve. We had very good crops, even with the dryness that we saw in the upper plains this year in 2021. We had good crops here in the United States. South America is the one that's dominating the news right now, which is rightfully justified, because they're in their prime growing season in February, end of January, and into February is a critical time for crop growth development in South America, especially given how dry it’s been in the weather forecasts. This largely led to a lot of the up-down movements that we've seen in the corn and soybean market.”
There is concern surrounding the first corn crop in Brazil.
“The corn crop in South America is probably what concerns me a little bit, right now, just from the standpoint that the majority of Brazil's first crop corn is grown in southern Brazil where it's been extremely dry. Argentina got some rain, and that’s helped potential a little bit, so we're kind of keeping an eye on that market to see if we can pick up some extra export market share to the global marketplace. And so, I look at it and I say, with all of that, in the short run, we've got some supportive fundamentals, but if we have a decent growing season here in the United States with some of the pressure to add and expand acres, both here in the United States and other places in the northern hemisphere, I expect that we see a decline in soybean and corn prices as we move through the calendar year.”
A lot of price action will depend on what happens during the upcoming growing season.
“You get a weather scare in the summer, soybeans are the market that probably scares me the most, just from the standpoint that it's not an overly bullish market at the moment If you don't take into account the renewable diesel pressure that we're seeing, right. It's kind of one of those in the early stages of development. I think there's a lot of excitement and a lot of energy for renewable diesel, but it's gonna take some time to build that, and I don't think we fully understand how big of a scale that is. There are reports out there of eight billion gallons of increased capacity in renewable diesel, and we'll see if we get there. One of the things I've witnessed over the years is that we tend to overstate some of these new adoptions or new products, so, we'll see.”
In summary, he says agriculture has a lot of supportive factors underneath it, but the future will all boil down to what size crop the U.S. will bring in during 2022.
“The reason I'm bringing all this up is there are some supportive fundamentals, but you get down to the summer months with a decent crop here in the United States, that’s going to put some serious pressure and some serious weight on prices moving forward.”