Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Snow. Winds will be gusty at times this morning. High 7F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.