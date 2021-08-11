(Clarinda) -- Residents in the northeast part of Page County are raising concerns with a stretch of road that has remained gravel longer than promised.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from residents living on Montgomery-Page Street and Willow Avenue south of Villisca, which is collectively known as the J Road. Willard Forsythe says the road was ground up from hard surface to gravel in 2019 and has not been returned to hard surface as fast as promised.
"The original agreement that (County Engineer) J.D. (King) came up with was that we were going to grind that road that fall, which we did, and we were going to add gravel to it to shore up the base and he indicated that last fall or this summer the road would be resealed back," said Forsythe. "That has not been or there aren't any plans for it to be done, I guess."
Forsythe says gravel was added to the road starting at Highway 71, but says the amount of gravel trailed off as crews worked their way east and south.
"We started getting stretched out," said Forsythe. "Every load would keep going a little further and a little further. By the time it went passed my property, that gravel was not even hardly covering the center of the road. That being said, there's a lack of gravel on the road, which is making it hard for the maintainer to grade the road because there's nothing to grade."
Forsythe cited concerns with a lack of snow removal by county road crews since the road has turned to gravel and says farmers living along the road have had to perform their own snow removal and have had to mow the ditches.
"This is kind of important infrastructure for us to move grain from out in the country to town," said Forsythe. "Obviously, in the wintertime, it would give us a paved structure that gets cleaned and salted. It helps us to get grain to market."
The east-west portion of J Road straddles the Page and Montgomery County line. Under an agreement, Page County maintains the road and Montgomery County pays half of the cost. Page County's five-year plan currently calls for base stabilization and seal coat work on the road in fiscal year 2024, however, the supervisors explored pushing that back a year earlier this month in favor of resurfacing J53 and J55 sooner. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says any project would require coordination with Montgomery County.
"I don't know what the coordination requirement is between us and Montgomery County on doing the road, since they're picking half the cost," said Morris. "I don't know where they're at in their budget and their five-year plan. In our case, with J55 and J53 being so torn up because of all the gravel and rock that was hauled, the road was unsafe much like yours before it got ground up. Those roads, like the east-west portion of the J Road, has a very high traffic count."
Supervisor Jacob Holmes asked about the possibility of moving chip seal resurfacing work planned for 230th Street during this fiscal year to accomodate a project on J Road, since 230th Street is already a hard surface road.. Even with a higher anticipated cost on the J Road project, Holmes says the money could be offset by Montgomery County's portion.
"I sure wonder if they are paying half of it, why we couldn't try to swap something that's already hard surface and just bump it a year," said Holmes. "I don't know if that's even possible, but it just jumped off the page at me. They are already hard down there."
Supervisor Alan Armstrong asked King to get additional gravel on the road in the interim while a plan for resurfacing is developed. He also suggested that the county may be able to use federal dollars if an infrastructure package makes its way through Congress. The supervisors also asked King to bring ideas of other projects that could be swapped to speed up resurfacing of J Road.