(Clarinda) -- Calls for carbon pipeline regulations continue in Page County.
During its regular meeting this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from a pair of residents who are continuing to urge the board to get the process started on establishing an ordinance that could regulate projects such as Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. The nearly 700 miles project would cut through portions of Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Fremont counties. Marty Maher is a landowner near Imogene and has been a strong opponent to the proposed pipeline and says the county should look to a similar ordinance established in Shelby County, which was crafted with the assistance of Ahlers and Cooney. However, Maher attempted to clear the air on the intentions of a pipeline ordinance -- which he says is not to prevent the project from happening.
"If I'm overreacting, then why are a good many of the counties in the state of Iowa that have the pipeline going through them, why are they already working on an ordinance -- some of them have passed it and some are working on it," said Maher. "This won't stop the pipeline, all this is going to do is provide some safety for some people."
Maher and other opponents have often pointed to safety concerns with the project, primarily the possibility of a rupture or release of pressurized carbon dioxide -- which the project would be carrying from participating ethanol plants, including Green Plains Shenandoah, to a storage facility in North Dakota.
Maher emphasized the protections the ordinance would provide to those not strongly protected by the federal Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration's current guidelines.
"You have to really worry about the people who have acreages and don't have a say about this, or people who could have a pipeline going past their house and can't do anything about it," he said. "If it's 200 or 300 feet away from your house, you don't have much of a chance (to evacuate) if you happen to be in the area of a release."
Montgomery County resident Jan Norris, a landowner in West Township, says the county should begin the effort now to start what could turn into a lengthy process.
"Call Ahlers and Cooney to setup a conversation and ask questions," said Norris. "It is now late January and Montgomery County started their ordinance journey months ago and still do not have the draft ordinance in the hands of the supervisors so they can start holding hearings. This is a process and it will take time."
Montgomery County officials took on legal counsel with Ahlers and Cooney regarding a possible pipeline ordinance back in October. The Iowa Utilities Board is expected to rule on Summit's permit application in the early half of 2023 once enough properties have been acquired through voluntary easements.