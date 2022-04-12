(Clarinda) -- Page County residents have made their intentions clear of potential legal action against the county in connection to grievances regarding wind turbines.
During its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Page County Board of Supervisors received letters of legal notice from several residents present at the meeting threatening legal action regarding in-action on the county's wind ordinance. Jesse Stimson, who spoke for the residents in attendance, says the board has ignored its resident's concerns for far too long.
"For two and a half years, those concerns have been met with resistance and no compromise," said Stimson. "We see no other re-course but to take legal action to try to understand the attitudes and actions of Page County officials. We are here to give you legal notices."
The action follows the most recent three-month discussion on wind ordinance changes after Invenergy proposed their "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm straddling the Fremont-Page County line south of Shenandoah. However, citizen concerns date back to shortly after the ordinance was initially passed in late 2019.
Speaking during the meeting's public comment period, Sherri Hunter, who lives on a small farm near Blanchard, says the research provided by the residents continues to be ignored.
"I provided research for epilepsy in reference to wind farms for comprehensive peer reviewed studies reviewed in 2019 which are public record at the National Library of Medicine and the National Center for Biotechnology Information," said Hunter. "That was the information that I had shared with you."
Strong calls were made by residents primarily for changes to the ordinance's setback distance, decommissioning standards, and seeking alternative lighting sources. While the board ultimately placed a moratorium on accepting any new wind energy conversion system applications, it would not affect the application already submitted by Invenergy.
Hunter adds first-hand accounts, including her own, have been disregarded by the board and accused board members of showing hypocrisy in wanting to represent the concerns of all the county's residents.
"Consider my son and those you have destined to live to close to turbines, the next time you compare surviving and thriving," said Hunter. "And before you post of celebrating, as others in the community are crying, please remember that you still have not replied to my research and my pleas."
With the litigation currently pending, Page County, at this time, has not provided comment on the matter.