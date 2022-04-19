(Clarinda) -- A number of residents raised concerns ranging from uses of grant funding to trail conditions at a Page County park.
During its monthly meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Conservation heard from four residents from the Southwest Iowa Trail Riders, a group of horseback riders in the region, who raised several issues regarding Pierce Creek. One of the top concerns for Montgomery County resident Michelle Jordan is where the money from a $5,000 grant secured for the equestrian campground will be going, including rock shavings used to assist in securing posts in the ground. However, County Conservation Director Jon Schwab says the grant isn't the only funding source for current projects at Pierce Creek.
"The total cost of this we're up to like $8-9,000, and I had already told the board that like the shelter we're going to cover out of REAP, because the grant is not going to cover it," said Schwab. "And I mean we had the $800 in the new posts and things like that. So, it's not just the grant that's paying for all the stuff in Pierce Creek, like our department is paying for a lot if it too, is what I'm saying. We'll get all of these improvements done, it's not all going to come out of the grant money."
Additionally, Deb Ratliff questioned the location of a gate to limit the accessible horse trails while drainage tile work is being done on the north end of the park. Ratliff was curious why the gate needed to be placed in the southwest corner of the park.
"Can we not move that gate so we can still ride that, because even if there's a lot of noise if you put a gate where you're doing the actual work, if your horse is going to act up don't ride that way," said Ratliff. "But there's a lot of trails in there that can still be used and ridden, and right now you've shut off half the park."
While the total project, which includes the land of an adjacent landowner, is expected to span three to four weeks, Schwab says the hope is to start on the county-owned ground and have the gate opened once that work is completed. However, he adds the county would also open the gate if work wouldn't begin on Pierce Creek as soon as possible.
As the county looks to invite others into the parks and keep people coming back, Joyce Kruse says more notice needs to be given when the gun range at Pierce Creek will be in use.
"I just don't want people to get upset and say 'I'm not coming back,' and we have heard that from people," said Kruse. "I don't care if Charly (Stevens) just sends me a phone message and just says 'the gun range will be in use from 10 until 2 tomorrow afternoon or tomorrow or whatever, just so I can let them know."
Other concerns raised included Jordan citing several logs that are currently still blocking portions of the trails and hopes the conservation department can look at different ways of labeling both the primary and other secondary horse trails.
"I don't know whether it'd be best to use some color coding, or what we're doing up in Montgomery County at another park is we're going to name all the trails and put posts at each intersection with a small map, and the name of the trail," said Jordan. "I think the trails are all going to be named after horse breeds, or outlaws, or western movie actors."
Schwab says signs can begin being put in the ground once a finalized list of where they need to be located can be provided.
After concerns were raised about the amount of time dedicated to the topic of Pierce Creek, board member Whitney Beery suggested a special meeting that would allow for a more in-depth discussion of the trail user's concerns.
"All of these things are questions that need to come up and need to be handled, but if we had a meeting just set for this of what's going on with the grant money, where it was spent at," said Beery. "I understand it's not all going to be there, but just the plans for these things."
While a date was not set during Tuesday night's meeting, the board does intend to set up the special meeting as soon as possible.