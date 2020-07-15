(Council Bluffs) -- Discussion regarding the actions of armed citizens outside the county's courthouse in late May took place at this week's Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Representatives of Concerned Citizens for Pottawattamie County went before the supervisors Tuesday morning, asking them to denounce the activities of individuals allegedly affiliated with Valkyrie Arms--which is actually a Treynor firearms customization business. Group members alleged the individuals yielded "military-style weapons" while standing outside the courthouse on May 31st in anticipation of a protest that never happened. They also allege the citizens violated a curfew imposed in Council Bluffs that evening to ward off violence occurring in Omaha and across the country in the wake of the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis. Dr. Glenn Hurst of Minden is among the organization's members. Hurst says his group's concerns center around the perception that the armed individuals' actions were tolerated by the county, and law enforcement.
"There's no argument about the legality of carrying weapons," said Hurst. "In our group, we talked--everyone of us owns a weapon. None of us are concerned about weapon ownership, and free carrying of weapons in the community. What we're worried about is the perception of a group of individuals who appeared to be embedded in with our police department and sheriff's department."
Hurst asked Supervisors Chair Jeff Schultz and the board to sign a statement expressing sadness over the deaths of Floyd and other Black Americans due to police brutality, and sending a strong message rejecting those whose agenda is "the spread of racial and antigovernment fear and intolerance."
"I believe we need to make a profound statement, and I ask the board to publicly state their opposition to the militias in this area," he said, "as it perpetuates a backwards image of Pottawattamie County, and it will reflect negatively on our desire and ability to grow as a county."
Cory Daamguard of Treynor is a U.S. Marine veteran, and owner of Valkyrie Arms. Daamguard questioned why his business was brought up in the discussion, since he was standing outside the courthouse as a private citizen.
"Valkyrie Arms is a business that does everything it can to give back to PTSD--and suicide driven by PTSD," said Daamguard. "We've also done many fundraisers to give back to our law enforcement. We have given back to our community from Toys For Tots to donating fundraisers for people who have lost loved ones. It's essentially a nonprofit company."
Saying he is not a racist, Daamguard says he and others were attempting to assist law enforcement that evening, and to keep potential violence away from what he called "honest protesters."
"We do want our community to grow," he said. "We don't want it brought into ashes like several other communities in the United States. Protest away. I'm all for it. Yes, this country needs fixed. The states need fixed. Our communities need fixed. But, let's not make the issue any worse than it is."
While saying he would not sign the statement, Schultz offered to serve as a mediator between the two sides in order to iron out differences.
"At the end of the day, I want to make sure we can come together as a community, and that we have an understanding of each other," said Schultz. "There's obviously different opinions in this room right now. But, I think we need to try to--if we can--get together and see where we can set aside our differences, and come together. In place that we can't, we can continue to agree to disagree."
Tuesday morning's meeting was aired on the Pottawattamie County supervisors' YouTube Channel. You can watch the entire meeting through a link here.