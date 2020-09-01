(Clarinda) -- A group of Page County residents used Tuesday morning's Board of Supervisors meeting to express their displeasure with the county's current wind turbine ordinance.
Meeting in regular session in the Page Room at the courthouse, the supervisors heard from approximately 21 speakers, as well as two written comments, mainly dealing with setback regulations for wind turbines. The county's current ordinance requires a setback of 1,500 feet from a non-participating landowner's house. Jesse Stimson was listed on the supervisors' agenda to discuss property rights. Speaking for the group, he says they feel their property rights are being infringed upon by the current ordinance.
"We have a number of citizens in this county that are here to kind of communicate their concerns," said Stimson. "Our main goal is to really communicate the desire to have equal rights for the landowners that do not want to participate in the wind turbines."
Kalen Fulk told the supervisors that the ordinance favors landowners who own more property around their house when it comes to protection for non-participating residents. He specifically pointed to Supervisor Jon Herzberg, saying he has more land around his house than other people in the county.
"There is a lot of people that don't have that cushion," said Fulk. "That's what we're asking for is the cushion that you have on your house. You have the right to say yes. If you want them next to your house, great. But a lot of people, most people, don't have that big cushion that you do. That's what we're trying to tell you. Let's just get a little bit bigger cushion for us."
Resident Steve Kennedy says he doesn't feel the current board is representing the citizens of the county.
"I hear the three of you defending these big companies and not saying a word for your people, your constituents," said Kennedy. "It's time for us to vote you guys out. It's time for us to write-in or whatever we need to do. We need to get rid of these three."
The issue has been an ongoing one in the county and included two public meetings in December. In January, the supervisors opted to leave the ordinance as is. Many of the speakers indicated they attended an informational meeting about wind turbines Thursday night. Rod Behrhorst says he and others will continue to push the issue until a compromise is reached.
"I don't want these people shut off," said Behrhorst. "They're our voice -- the taxpayers of Page County. I think -- until you guys prove me different -- that's so far the majority. That's all I ask. In a democracy, what you stand for, the majority rules. You guys have wiped that out. You got this office because of majority rule. We can take it away from you just as quick."
Herzberg responded, saying he felt attacked.
"I will tell you one thing," said Herzberg. "I'm beginning to think we're getting threatened and I think this is a bullying tactic. I'm very concerned."
At that point, County Sheriff Lyle Palmer stopped the meeting to restore order.
"I have sat back there and listened and I won't do it anymore," said Palmer. "We have to follow Robert's Rules of Order. Your voice is being heard and that's great because everyone has a voice. It doesn't matter if you are for or against, but everybody in this room needs to have order. Yelling and screaming is not going to get us anywhere. It doesn't matter where it's coming from on either side of the table."
Following further discussion, Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris was asked if he would be open to changing the county's current ordinance. He says he believes there are things that can be compromised on, including the maximum amount of turbines that will be allowed in the county. He points to wind developments in Adair County as examples of being too dense.
"They have 570 square miles and 533 turbines," said Morris. "That's way too dense. I hope our county never gets to that. I think that there has got to be a number. I don't know what that number is, but I think we need to discuss it. If turbines are developed, there should be some maximum, if indeed turbines do occur in Page County."
The supervisors took no formal action following the discussion. They did commit to holding a meeting in the evening in the near future so that more people would be able to attend and voice their opinion.