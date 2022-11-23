(Clarinda) -- Residents are calling on Page County officials to look into a county ordinance regulating carbon dioxide pipelines.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from two individuals expressing their continued opposition to the type of project -- particularly Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. Plans call for the five-state project to cut through nearly 700 miles of Iowa, including roughly seven miles in Page County connecting up to Green Plains Shenandoah in Fremont County -- one of several ethanol plants signed on to the project. Jan Norris is a Montgomery County resident just north of the county line. Norris says she and her husband, James, oppose the pipeline mainly due to the possible long-term damage the lines could cause to the land and the company's pursuit of federal 45Q tax credits designated for carbon sequestration projects.
"Landowners can never build a building or even plant a tree along the route, communities can not expand, fields are cut in half, timbers and habitats are forever removed, and our federal tax dollars will pay for it all," said Norris. "It is not a climate change solution and a recent rupture proved that they are very dangerous."
Norris cited a carbon dioxide pipeline rupture in Satartia, Mississippi, in 2020, which she says prompted the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to review its regulations.
Norris called on the supervisors to look into an ordinance similar to what Shelby County has passed and is currently under review in Montgomery County. Despite recent legal action from Summit against their county, Norris says Shelby County officials are confident in the legality of their ordinance.
"Shelby County passed its ordinance early this month after considerable research, deliberation, and collaboration with an experienced legal expert," she said. "They were careful to follow all the code in writing their ordinance and included reasonable requirements that can be substantiated in court. They fully anticipated being sued by Summit knowing it was a matter of when, not if."
She adds the Iowa Utilities Board has also held off on scheduling a final hearing on the project after Summit's submitted plans needed to include more voluntary easements. A final hearing on the project was originally expected tot be held in March 2023.
Marty Maher is a landowner in Page County. He says a county ordinance would serve as a risk assessor, particularly regarding setbacks. Maher alleges Summit is using PHMSA rules that only require a 50-foot setback from a residence -- despite the agency's regulations being under review.
"Now can you imagine a high-pressured pipeline 51 feet from your house, that was designed, according to my engineers, for natural gas pipelines running through town and operate at much, much lower pressure so they can service the houses on either side of the street -- that's where they got the 50-foot rule," said Maher. "But, that's the only thing they have so that's what they're using and I think it's faulty, ridiculous, and has no concern for our safety."
Additionally, Maher questioned the "physical capabilities" of Summit, backing up a recent claim at a Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meeting that they would x-ray 100% of the welds along the pipeline.
"The pipeline is in 50 foot lengths and they told us at the Shenandoah meeting that they want to move fast -- they're wanting to put in eight to 10 miles a day, just think about that," said Maher. "They want to sonar test or x-ray every weld for every 50 foot of pipe they're going to put in for eight to 10 miles in a day -- it's just not physically possible. I've talked to several engineers in that business and they said they don't test that much -- they may test on occasion, but they don't test that much."
Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong encouraged Norris and Maher to share ordinances with them to review. Page County is also one of 44 counties in the state that have filed a letter in opposition to eminent domain for the project and is also one of several that are financially contributing to a study through Iowa State University looking into the soil compaction impacts of the proposed pipeline projects.