(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are preparing for various contingencies entering into the new school year, with COVID-19 still a factor.
Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson outlined the district's Return to Learn plan during Monday afternoon's regular school board meeting. Within the plan is four levels of response based on the situation at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year in late August. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nelson says the levels range from the lowest to extreme levels of response associated with the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Nelson says level 1 entails a low risk to students and staff members.
"A level 1 would be quite simple," says Nelson. "We're attending school, we're making some minor cleaning accommodations, but things are pretty normal. But, we're looking at what would we be doing with physical distancing, with face coverings, hand washing, monitoring illness and disinfecting. Those wouldn't look too much different than what they always looked like."
Level 2--the level Nelson says the district is at right now--constitutes a moderate risk. While students would be present in the buildings, safety precautions would be taken--such as signs placed in hallways indicating the direction of travel, similar to those found at large retail stores.
"There would be signage up reminding us of distancing and hygiene practices," she said. "We'd get pretty cautious in our classroom environment. We'd avoid sharing supplies. We would be looking at reasonable efforts to serve meals in our classrooms, or in designated areas, or using about 50% of our lunchroom occupancy, rather than having students packed into tight environments."
While mask usage would recommended, Nelson says it's not always possible.
"When we're in an independent work station, or at our desks, or in an area where we maintain physical distance, it would not be required," said Nelson. "But, if we're in small groups, and tighter environments, or can't quite keep our distance, that's when we would be required to wear our masks."
Level 3 is a more extreme response that would call for a separation of the student population, with stricter regulations in place.
"Our intent would be to prioritize keeping pre-K-through-8th grade in session," she said. "That would help families with daycare. It would also help our youngest learners, who have more guidance and direction in the process. If we do have to have some of our students attend on an alternating basis, or on a different type of schedule, we would look more at the high school level, because they can handle more of the remote learning, and they're more independent in their ability to do tasks."
Level 4 would place the district where it was in late March, when Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all schools in the state closed. Unlike this past spring, students would be required to complete all coursework.
"Our buildings would be severely restricted," said the superintendent. "Our students would be working from home environments, and we would still be requiring them to participate in learning. That's different from the spring--the spring was voluntary. This fall (learning) would be required for all students.
"We do have staff that will be required to report to work in some capacity, and have some direct assignments. But, we would have some pretty tight restrictions in those work environments to keep it as safe as possible," she added.
Nelson emphases the situation involving the fate of the 2020-21 school year is fluid, as health recommendations change daily. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.