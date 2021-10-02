Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree '18

Clarinda High School Marching Band at 2018 Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree

 Mike Peterson/KMA News

(Clarinda) -- Officials have released the results for the 66th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree.

The full results for the parade and field competitions from Saturday's event can be found below.

Download PDF 66th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree Results

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.