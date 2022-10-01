Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree '18

Clarinda High School Marching Band at 2018 Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree

 Mike Peterson/KMA News

(Clarinda) -- The results are in from the 67th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree in Clarinda Saturday.

In the parade competition, middle school winners included Tri-Center in Class I, Creston in Class II, and Glenwood in Class III. Meanwhile, Sidney took first place honors in the High School Class 1A category, while Treynor placed first in Class 2A, Glenwood won Class 3A, and Millard South came home first in Class 4A.

In the field competition, high school winners included Tri-Center in Class 1A, Treynor in Class 2A, Creston in Class 3A, and Millard South in Class 4A.

The full parade and field competition results are available below:

Download PDF Results from 67th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree

