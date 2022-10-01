(Clarinda) -- The results are in from the 67th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree in Clarinda Saturday.
In the parade competition, middle school winners included Tri-Center in Class I, Creston in Class II, and Glenwood in Class III. Meanwhile, Sidney took first place honors in the High School Class 1A category, while Treynor placed first in Class 2A, Glenwood won Class 3A, and Millard South came home first in Class 4A.
In the field competition, high school winners included Tri-Center in Class 1A, Treynor in Class 2A, Creston in Class 3A, and Millard South in Class 4A.
The full parade and field competition results are available below: