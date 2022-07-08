(Council Bluffs) -- Resurfacing work is slated for a busy stretch of road just off Interstate-80 in Council Bluffs.
City officials announced a road closure along Madison Avenue between the Interstate-80 on and off-ramps for approximately five days beginning Monday, July 11. Dennis Dofner is the city manager of streets and sewers. Dofner tells KMA News resurfacing work is set for the northbound lane of the road, which often deals with a significant amount of traffic due to the proximity to I-80.
"As of right now we're going to go in and mill off the existing surface and then put a new surface on it in the northbound lane," said Dofner. "And we're closing off the exit ramps because we've got to do the work through those intersections and we can't work under traffic."
Dofner highly recommends traffic avoid the intersections in the meantime and follow posted detours. City officials say access will only be allowed to the I-80 westbound on-ramp from southbound Madison. Eastbound interstate traffic can take the off-ramp to Madison Avenue but will be directed south to Valley View Drive. Dofner adds the posted detours will allow for any eastbound trucks needing to get across the interstate.
While saying the work has been needed for multiple years, Dofner says the city had initially held off expecting the Iowa Department of Transportation to work on the interstate bridges above the stretch of road. However, he says that project has been pushed back, and the new surface should be able to last until then.
"It's going to last another two-to-three years," said Dofner. "Because eventually, when the state re-does that interstate system, they're going to tear that whole intersection out and re-do the exit ramps and entrance ramps for the interstate."
Dofner says some questions have been raised as to why the westbound exit ramp has been closed, and he says it is to hopefully maximize the closure and get as much work done as possible.
"Because we are working with the state and they're closing their ramp and they're going to be doing some work up the ramp a little ways, because the end of their ramp is really bad too," said Dofner. "So between the city and the state, we're trying to get as much stuff done as possible during this closure with the least amount of hassle."
While the city will hire a company for the mill to remove the existing surface, Dofner says city crews will perform most of the work. Though the closure is for five days, he says the hope is to have the work completed before then.