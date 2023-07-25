(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah is getting an experienced law enforcement officer as its new school resource officer.
By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved the rate/salary of Dave Erickson as SRO at $23.64. Both the council and the Shenandoah School Board ratified a 28-E agreement for the position earlier this year. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News Erickson retired as Atlantic's police chief about a year ago.
"He's got about 26 years of law enforcement experience," said Lyman. "I believe he was in the Marine corps before that. While he was at Atlantic, he did a lot of youth programs. One in particular he's talked about, he took at-risk youth camping in the summers, and just really worked a lot to broaden the outreach of the department up there."
Lyman says Erickson recently met with himself, Police Chief Josh Gray and school officials prior to his selection. He says Erickson is a great fit for SRO.
"When the opportunity came up to have him work with us, and work with the school, he kind of seemed to be a great fit," he said. "He was already doing some of those outreach programs that we would like to get started. He has that youth experience. He happened to drive a bus for the Atlantic School District for about 9-10 years. So, we're getting someone who's used to working with the schools from that perspective, and somebody with a great deal of experience--so, we're looking forward to it."
Lyman says the city "lucked into" hiring Erickson through his connection with Gray.
"Chief Gray has had a working relationship with him for a handful of years," said Lyman. "I think Dave just kind of reached out to ask him how it was going with that. Chief Gray asked him if he was interested in it at all. They kind of talked about it a little bit, and came to find out that, yeah, he did want to do it. We're really excited to have that level of experience to help us build out that program."
Erickson was one of nine original applicants for the position. Six of those applicants underwent physical testing, while three took the written test. Erickson's duties begin August 7th, following an SRO training period. Council members also hired a part-time reserve officer. In other business, the council by a 3-2 voters set public hearings for its August 8th meeting on proposed pay raises for the mayor and council members. Council members Kim Swank and Toni Graham cast dissenting votes.