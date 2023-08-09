(Clarinda) -- A retired Clarinda educator is giving his final presentation on a former World War II prisoner of war camp in Clarinda.
Milan Shaw, who has delivered the presentation several times for the Clarinda Lied Public Library, is giving his farewell presentation covering Camp Clarinda on Monday from 6:30-to-8 p.m. at the library. The camp operated from January 1944 until October 1945, housing nearly 3,000 German and Japanese prisoners of war and almost 500 military personnel after the US War Department designated the area in late 1943. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Tuesday morning, Shaw says after introducing those who brought the camp to town, he delves into the early impacts and population growth the facility brought.
"I talk about the problems that were created by four or five of the families that were dislocated because of the camp going up," said Shaw. "Then I sort of get into the fact that 700 carpenters were brought to town immediately and the effect that it had on the town--as you can imagine 700 people coming in and trying to find places to live and so on and so forth."
Shaw says over 180 buildings were constructed for the camp in just three-to-four months before the first prisoner arrived. He adds the German POWs also became contributors to the workforce in the area at businesses such as Earl May, along with several area farms. Additionally, Shaw elaborates on why the camp was placed in Clarinda and the cultural differences between southwest Iowa, Japanese, and German citizens. Further, Shaw says there will also be time for reflection from those directly involved with the camp.
"The German prisoners that have come back here to visit Clarinda and the families that they had worked with and then the thing that I really enjoy is the very few people who remember having prisoners on their farms and so forth," he said. "That's always very interesting to hear some of the things that happened with the Germans."
The presentation also covers the various challenges and rumors that circulated during the establishment and operation of the camp. Shaw says he started presenting the program hoping to keep the unique history alive.
"This is kind of a dying history," Shaw emphasized. "Many people don't even realize that we had a prisoner of war camp in this area and how it affected Shenandoah, Clarinda, Tabor, and all the surrounding areas. I think that's a message that I really wanted to get out to the people."
Additionally, through his research, Shaw says it was also interesting to see some of the comradery built between German POWs and American citizens.
"General (Dwight) Eisenhower required before the prisoners were released that they had to watch a program on the atrocities that the Germans had done with the Jews and so forth and many of the prisoners didn't realize that anything like this was coming along," said Shaw. "Many of them were crying and shaking their heads because they just couldn't believe that their government had done this."
Individuals with memories of this historical period are strongly encouraged to attend the program and share their recollections during the concluding segment. The presentation is free to attend and will also be accessible through Zoom and recorded for later viewing. For more information, contact the Clarinda Lied Public Library at 712-542-2416. You can hear the full interview with Milan Shaw below: