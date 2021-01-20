(Essex) – After a one-week delay due to technical difficulties, the Essex noise amendment debate began anew Wednesday evening.
By a 3-to-2 vote, the Essex City Council approved the first reading of an amendment to city ordinances establishing noise limits in the community. Back in November, the council took no action on the second reading of the original proposal, which set maximum noise levels at 60 decibels. However, council members revived the issue a month later by changing the proposed decibel limit to 75. City officials proposed the ordinance following a neighbor’s complaints about noise coming from Jaime’s Tavern. Rosie Stark was the neighbor lodging the original complaints against the establishment. Speaking prior to the public hearing on the first reading, Stark recalled “the pivotal occurrence” leading toward noise regulations took place on November 16th, 2019, when she claims “loud, disruptive” music began playing from the business next door from the former bed-and-breakfast structure where she and husband Greg live. Stark claims the disturbance was documented.
“We started videoing after 8 p.m.,” said Stark. “The video shows date, time and the outside area of the bar. The video shows not one of the bar patrons outside, and disclosed that the speaker was pointed at our property. We were also advised to contact city officials, which I did. Two council members came, and assessed the situation first hand. The music played very loud until 1:30 a.m., with the video showing throughout this time frame, the lack of bar patrons being outside. The police were also aware of the loudness of the music.”
Stark made similar complaints of loud music coming from the tavern a night later.
“Our requests for the outside music has always been to turn it down – never to shut it off, or close or shut down the bar,” she said. “The ordinance has no regulation on how loud it can be inside the bar. I will not be convinced that enduring loud music and disrespect is justified because we live in a business district. We were living in our home long before the neighboring property was purchased to convert into a bar.”
Claiming she’s been subjected to lies and harassment on social media since airing the original complaints, Stark called for the council to approve the amendment.
“Having reasonable decibel levels will not affect the business, but only bad behavior,” said Stark. “It is time to stop the drama and work together. Voicing objections to the ordinance is anyone’s right, but doing so with lying, bullying, disrespectful and harassing behavior speaks volumes of one’s character.”
Jaime’s Tavern owner Jaime Simpson spoke briefly during the public hearing. Simpson asked the council whether they’ve considered a previous petition opposing the amendment.
“I would like to know what value our petition that we turned in brings to our subject matter,” said Simpson. “Because, I know there were about 250 signatures.”
Councilwoman Sandy Correll replied that council members considered the petition. Essex resident Lori Johnson once again spoke against the amendment. She expressed concerns that Essex’s Main Street is “bordering on empty.”
“We have two buildings – Greg and Rose (Stark) bought two buildings that will no longer be businesses,” said Johnson. “Bubba’s is no longer going to be a business, and we have other businesses that aren’t open, and Austin’s, I think, I don’t know if he’s still selling it, but I think it’s sitting empty still. So, I want you to really think about what levels you guys decide to go to, and really take into consideration that we really need to work on making a robust main street.”
Council members Correll, Betty Franks and Patti Gay voted in favor of the next reading, while council members Calvin Kinney and Nicole Wenstrand voted against it. The amendment’s second reading is expected at the council’s next regular meeting in February.