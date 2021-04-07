(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she will take steps against any form of "vaccine passports" in the state.
As vaccinations against COVID-19 increase nationally and in Iowa, several state governors are speaking out against any proposal that would require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine to perform certain activities. The Biden Administration announced this week that it would not be creating any sort of vaccine passport or require vaccines for travelers or businesses. Reynolds says the choice to get a vaccine remains with the individual.
"Since the start of the pandemic, I've consistently put my trust in Iowans to do the right thing, rather than demand or mandate it," said Reynolds. "Vaccination is no different. While I'll believe in the efficacy of the vaccine enough to get it myself and encourage Iowans to do the same, I also respect that it's a personal choice."
Reynolds says she is prepared to work with the legislature or through executive order to ban any sort of vaccine passport in Iowa.
"I will also continue to do my part to educate and encourage Iowans about the importance of being vaccinated," said Reynolds. "We will take action either through the legislature or with executive action against vaccine passports."
Governors in Florida and Texas have already taken preemptive action against local governments or businesses from requiring vaccine proof. Reynolds says requiring proof of a vaccine for travel or other business creates a whole new set of problems.
"Privacy implications, HIPPA, First and Fourth Amendment Rights, and Americans with Disabilities Act are all part of this," said Reynolds. "I think what you're doing when you move forward with something like that is you're creating a two-tiered society. You're either engaged or you're marginalized. What are they doing with the data? It's more big government overseeing what's happening. We want to make sure that doesn't move forward in the state of Iowa based on what they would do at the federal level. We're not alone in doing that. Other states are taking similar steps."
While the federal government still has no plans of enacting a vaccine passport system for domestic travel, it's still possible that U.S. citizens would be required to prove vaccination status when traveling internationally, if required by the destination.