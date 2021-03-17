(Des Moines) -- Saying the state is turning the corner on COVID-19, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds wants more Iowans eligible for vaccinations.
At her weekly press conference Wednesday morning, the governor announced that all Iowans will be eligible for COVID-19 shots beginning April 5th, as long as the vaccine allocations increase, as state officials expect them to. Reynolds, however, is calling on Iowans to step up to the plate, and get immunized as soon as they can.
"Getting vaccinated is the most important thing that each of us can do to ensure that our state's recovery is both strong and sustainable," said Reynolds. "We all want life to get back to normal, for our businesses to rebound, for our high school seniors to graduate together, our church communities to gather again full in person, and our families to be reunited. All these things are possible, and soon. But, like everything else over this past year, it will depend on all of us doing our part for the greater good."
Reynolds says she's not concerned about recent polls showing hesitancy among certain population groups toward immunizations. While saying vaccinations are a personal choice, Reynolds says she believes it's the right thing to do to stem the state's coronavirus cases. That's why she and her husband Kevin received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week.
"You know, I think it is important to get the vaccine," she said. "That's why I got the vaccine. That's why Kevin got the vaccine. So, we'll continue to educate Iowans on why it's important, and why they're safe, and why it's the right thing to do."
Reynolds believes many people will circle around and get vaccinated after first passing on the shots.
"There's a little bit of that hesitancy at the beginning," said Reynolds. "We actually saw that with our long-term care rollout with staff. As we came back a second time for the second dose, we saw more of them step in and get that first dose. So, we're still at about 60% there, which mirrors the national average. But, I still think we're going to continue to pick those up as we move forward."
The governor also expressed confidence that the state's 211 navigator program can handle the influx of additional COVID shot appointments beginning next month. Reynolds says the Centers for Disease Control indicates 1.15 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Iowa, which is 86% of all doses delivered to the state. Iowa currently ranks fifth in the nation in the number of doses administered, and second in the nation in the number of Johnson & Johnson doses administered. Additionally, she says more than 31% of Iowans 18 or older have had one or more doses--ranking the state 12th in the nation in that category--while 95.3% of Iowans 65 and up have received at least one dose.