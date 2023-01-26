(Des Moines) -- Several KMAland communities are among the recipients of a state grant dedicated to advancing water quality projects.
Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday 23 communities have been awarded a total of $9 million through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program. Three communities in KMAland received grants for wastewater treatment initiatives including $500,000 to Shenandoah on an estimated $26 million project, $100,000 to Treynor's $5.8 million effort, and $478,480 to Farragut for a $3.5 million project. Additionally, Harlan Municipal Utilities received a $500,000 grant for a drinking water project estimated at $6.5 million.
The grant program receives a portion of the tax on metered water and will continue to be awarded on an annual basis through 2039. The 2022 program received 60 applications requesting more than $24 million in water quality grants.
A link to the full award recipient list is available here.