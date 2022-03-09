(Des Moines) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has officially kicked off her campaign for a second full term in office.
At a special event at the state fairgrounds Wednesday evening, Reynolds announced that she would be seeking re-election. Reynolds took over the governorship in 2017 when Terry Branstad left the office to become the U.S Ambassador to China. Reynolds then won election in 2018 to the post, defeating Democrat Fred Hubbell by just over 46,000 votes.
"When I was elected governor, I could not have imagined what lied ahead of us," said Reynolds. "Floods, a pandemic, a derecho, tornadoes, drought, civil unrest, you name it, we faced it. It hasn't been easy, but let me just say, Iowans came through. Everyone in this room came through. And I knew you would, and that's why I put my faith in you and that's why I'm so lucky to be your governor."
Reynolds was in the national spotlight last week when she delivered the Republican Party’s official response to President Biden’s State of the Union Address. She says COVID lockdowns that were prevalent around the country were not the norm in her state.
"You'd see one America where cities were defunding the police and crime was rampant, businesses were locked down and kids were out of the classroom," said Reynolds. "You would see a nation in chaos. But in Iowa, when you stepped outside of your home, you experienced something completely different. Businesses were open, kids were in school, law enforcement proudly and effectively enforced the rule of law, neighbors were helping neighbors. Let's thank our men and women in uniform who keep us safe every single day."
Reynolds also touted her work with the legislature to enact a flat income tax of 3.9%, as well as a law she signed last week that would ban transgender females from participating in athletics against biological females.
"When you elected me serve as your governor, I promised that I would never lose sight of who I was working for," said Reynolds. "I promised that I would deliver on the policies that I ran on. And with the help of the Republicans in the legislature, we're keeping those promises.”
The latest Iowa Poll conducted by the Des Moines Register and Mediacom shows Reynolds with a 8% lead over Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear. Financial filings from both campaigns show a stark contrast in fundraising efforts. Reynolds ended the year with nearly $5 million cash on hand, while DeJear’s campaign had just $8,500. In a statement Wednesday, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn said that Reynolds has “failed Iowans” and that it was “time for compassionate common sense to return to the Governor’s office.”