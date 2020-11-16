(Des Moines) – Skyrocketing coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations are forcing further restrictions in Iowa.
Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new set of enhanced public health measures in a statewide address on Iowa PBS Monday evening. Effective at midnight Tuesday, the new measures include increased mask requirements in indoor spaces and state office buildings.
“When you’re in an indoor public space, and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer,” said Reynolds, “masks are required to be worn. The same requirements apply to visitors or employees inside state buildings – and I strongly other businesses to follow this lead.”
Social, community, business, or leisure gatherings are limited to no more than 15 people indoors and 30 people outdoors. Reynolds says these restrictions apply to wedding receptions, family gatherings, conventions, and other nonessential gatherings, but do not apply to gatherings that occur during the ordinary course of business or government. Other new measures curtail certain youth and adult extracurricular activities.
“With the exception of high school, collegiate and professional sports,” she said, “all organized youth and adult sports activities of any size are suspended. This includes basketball, wrestling, gymnastics, swimming and dance. While high school sports and extracurricular activities are not prohibited, spectators at games or events are limited to two people per student, and are required to wear a mask.”
Also, restaurants and bars -- including a wedding reception venue, winery, brewery, distillery, country club, or other social or fraternal club – are closed to in-person services at 10 p.m. No bar seating is allowed, and masks are required when not seated (while playing games, dancing, etc.) Also, there’s six feet distancing between groups. Groups are limited to eight feet unless the larger group is all in the same household. And, groups must be seated when eating or drinking, and congregating is limited. Other measures prohibit group activities at fitness centers, health clubs, health spas and gyms.
Other restrictions are placed on casinos and gaming facilities, bowling alleys and children’s play facilities among other locations. Also, a hospital must reduce its inpatient, nonessential surgeries to a level that uses at least 50% fewer beds than it did on average during September 2020.
Reynolds says the new measures come as Iowa’s health care system is “being pushed to the brink.” Currently, she says one of every four Iowa hospital patient has the virus, and the rate of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state has topped 200 per day -- a rate that is not sustainable.
“If our health care system exceeds capacity, it’s not just COVID-19 that we’ll be fighting,” said Reynolds. “Every Iowan who needs medical care will be put at risk. If an ambulance is transferring a COVID-19 patient, it may not be able to respond to an accident on a rural county road. If hospital beds are full, a loved one who suffers a heart attack or stroke may have to be transported miles away to receive life-saving treatment.
“And, it’s not just the emergencies that are of a concern. Routine procedures that catch cancer at early stages will likely be postponed, turning what would be a treatable disease into an early diagnosis,” she added.
While saying the new standards will not be easy or popular, the governor adds they’re necessary in order to protect the public. She called on Iowans to come together to mitigate the virus.
“This isn’t about mandates, this isn’t about government,” she said. “There isn’t enough law enforcement in the country to make sure that every Iowan is wearing a mask when they should. There aren’t enough sheriffs in Iowa’s 99 counties to shut down every noncompliant bar. If Iowans don’t buy into it, we lose. Businesses will close once again, more schools will be forced to go on-line, more businesses will fail, and the cost to human life will be high.”
A complete listing of all new public health measures is included here: