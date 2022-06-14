(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is calling for upgrades in school security measures.
At a news conference Tuesday morning, Reynolds announced $100 million in school safety funding to support the state's public and private schools in preventing violent acts, such as last month's mass shooting incident at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 students and two instructors were killed. Reynolds says school safety is once again in the forefront as a result of the massacre.
"Every family should be able to confidently send their children to school knowing that they will be safe," said Reynolds. "As the governor of Iowa, and a grandmother of school-aged children, I want to assure parents that your children's safety at school is just as important to me."
Reynolds says the plan will build upon work already done to increase school security. Among other things, the plan allocates $5.5 million to fully fund the Governor's School Safety Bureau through 2026--a move she says will help support schools nationwide.
"These resources will supplement local law enforcement efforts, and provide the level of highly-specialized expertise needed in these situations," she said. "It will implement technology to make it easier for the public to anonymously report threats, offer schools incident mapping and radios, and provide specialized response training for educators and law enforcement."
Of the money allocated, Reynolds says the largest sum totaling more than $80 million will allow school districts to conduct vulnerability assessments free of charge, and establish a grant program allowing districts to pay for security upgrades.
"The bureau, in partnership with Homeland Security and Emergency Management will provide trained experts to assess each building in a school district for vulnerabilities that can be exploited by anybody attempting to do harm," said Reynolds, "and, it will make recommendations on how they can mitigate them."
Under the School Safety Improvement Fund, up to $50,000 would be made available to school districts to implement recommended safety measures. Reynolds says districts may use existing ESSER funds to cover additional costs. Another $6 million is allocated for digital critical incident mapping technology, while $4.5 million goes to emergency radios for schools.