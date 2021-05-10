(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she is working with leaders in the House and Senate on drafting a bill to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls sports.
During an appearance on Fox News, Reynolds said that work on a potential bill was ongoing and she hoped to have legislation passed and signed into law before the end of this session. Reynolds says her team has been researching what that legislation would look like.
"I have had conversations with the leadership," said Reynolds. "We've looked at various languages. We want to make sure that we try to get it right, and that we're actually taking into account where we believe we have the authority to do that."
Reynolds says there was no particular issue in the state that sparked her interest in passing a ban. She says it is about keeping a level playing field for girls in the state.
"It's a fairness issue," said Reynolds. "We want to make sure that they can compete and have the same opportunities. Is there girls sports or is there not girls sports? I have said that I believe that this is a fairness issue and this is one of the ways that we can address that. If a bill gets to my desk, I will sign it."
Several groups have spoken out against Reynolds' push, saying that transgender athletes competing in girls sports has not been an issue in Iowa. Reynolds says Iowa girls could lose out on college opportunities if transgender athletes were allowed to compete.
"They have the right to compete, and they should have the right to qualify for scholarships to be able to maybe help pay for their higher education experience," said Reynolds. "That's a part of the discussion. They have a right to compete and to be entitled to scholarships and they should be able to compete with girls."
Five states -- Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and West Virginia -- have passed similar bans this year, while a bill awaits the governor's signature in Florida. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order enacting a ban. Idaho -- which passed a ban last year -- is currently defending its law in the U.S. Court of Appeals.