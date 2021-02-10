(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds stands by her decision to lift some of the restrictions related to COVID-19 in the state.
Last last week, the governor issued an emergency proclamation lifting mask requirements in indoor facilities, plus gathering limits in businesses, and social distancing restrictions at public events such as funerals and weddings. Speaking at her weekly news conference Wednesday morning, the governor recalled that those orders were placed last November, when COVID cases were skyrocketing across the state. Since that time, Reynolds says Iowans responded to the measures, and helped reduce the case numbers.
"Iowans doubled down, and they've made all the difference," said Reynolds. "Over time, COVID cases dropped, hospitalizations stabilized, and we began to relax some of the extra mitigation measures, because, as I said at the beginning, they were never meant to be in place permanently."
Reynolds reiterated earlier comments that Iowans must learn to live with the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
"For nearly a year, you've heard countless times the steps that we can take to protect ourselves and others from the virus," she said. "We know what we need to do, and it doesn't require a government mandate to do it. Prior to November, Iowa didn't have a mask requirement. But most Iowans wore masks, and I remain confident that they will continue to do so."
The governor was asked what's changed since last Thursday, when she made no mention of lifting public health measures during last week's news conference. Reynolds says her position on dialing up and dialing down COVID-related mitigation regulations has been consistent. She says the metrics have varied over time.
"You know, it's a moving target," said Reynolds. "And, I know that was one of the biggest frustrations that I heard when I talked to parents in our schools, that their kids hadn't been in the classroom for almost 11 months. They were so frustrated that every time they were given a metric, they would take that back and change it."
Reynolds also believes it's up to individuals to decide whether to wear face coverings or not in public.
"I'm not saying, 'go out there and be carefree, and not be responsible,'" she said. "I'm saying I trust Iowans to do the right thing, and I know our businesses will do the right thing. They're doing it every day. Our schools are doing it every day. I don't think they need me to say, 'we need to mandate it.'"
Reynolds also expressed confidence that businesses will continue to take steps to protect customers and the public as the pandemic continues.