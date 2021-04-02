(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Friday afternoon signed a controversial bill changing Iowa's gun laws.
Reynolds signed House File 756, which would eliminate Iowa's requirement for a permit from a local sheriff to purchase a handgun, The bill would create a felony for an individual that knowingly sells a firearm to a prohibited person. but would still require federal background checks when buying from a licensed dealer. In a statement, the governor said the legislation "protects the Second Amendment rights of Iowa's law-abiding citizens, while still preventing th sale of firearms to criminals and other dangerous individuals."
Reynold hinted at signing the bill at a recent news conference.
"I've been pretty clear that when we're talking about gun violence, we need to take a holistic approach," said Reynolds. "There's not a single answer. We need to be following laws that are on the books. We need to make sure that coordination is in place between the agencies. We need to do everything we can to be proactive in just addressing mental health and behavioral health issues. I'm proud of the continued progress that we've made in that area."
Most of southwest Iowa's legislative team supported the bill. On a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, State Senator Tom Shipley called some of the concerns expressed by the bill's opponents "overblown."
"I'm very disturbed that some people have made the claims that there are no background checks anymore," said Shipley. "That's simply not the case. Background checks are still part of the deal. If you go to a federal firearms licensed dealer and want to purchase something, they can do an instant background check on you. People are going to go through much of the same motions. If you want to go outside the state, you're still probably going to need that permit."
State Representative Cecil Dolecheck also expressed support for the bill in a recent "Morning Line" interview.
"Whether you live in a city or a rural area, your right to keep and bear arms is essential," said Dolecheck. "The House is committed to protecting that. I think House File 756 will improve public safety. It will ensure a law-abiding citizen can protect themselves immediately. It does tie up some loopholes on private sales--which people tried to tell us that wasn't the case. It will allow law enforcement officers now to carry a weapon on school grounds--whether they're on duty or off duty in that case--in some of the larger areas."
State Representative Ross Wilburn, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, released a statement blasting Reynolds for signing what he called "reckless legislation to remove popular commonsense gun safety laws." Wilburn says "Reynolds' reckless disregard for the safety and well-being of Iowans is limitless." He adds background checks are "wildly popular," even among gun owners.