(Des Moines) -- Iowa officials are united in grief over the death of George Floyd, and in anger over the violence that's gripped several American cities over the past several nights.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joined Des Moines officials and representatives of other groups Monday afternoon in calling for an end to disturbances in reaction to last week's incident in Minneapolis, where an African American died while in police custody. Speaking outside the Iowa State Capitol--where protesters were tear gassed during a confrontation with police Saturday evening, Reynolds says officials are in solidarity with those demanding swift justice through peaceful protest, and against violence that "is not the answer to this or any other problem."
"As the governor, I want all Iowans to know that I hear you," said Reynolds. "I hear your frustration. I'm committed to listening, and having a respectful dialogue about what we need to address the injustices that are felt by so many. That might mean having some very uncomfortable and eye opening discussions. But, they're discussions that we must have if we're going to bring about positive and impactful change."
Reynolds says she's in support of continued curfews in effect in Polk and Scott counties and in Council Bluffs in the wake of the disturbances. Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie also condemned the chaos that followed peaceful protests in his community Saturday and Sunday.
"When a peaceful gathering turned violent, lives were at risk," said Cownie, "and property was damaged. The raw emotions facing Des Moines surrounding the death of George Floyd were understandable. It was a horrific event, and unacceptable. We can't undo what happened, but we can have an impact on how we move forward as a city together."
State Representative Ako Abdul-Samad of Des Moines says 95% of the protesters in his community have been peaceful, but a small percentage have attempted to hijack the events through violence. Abdul-Samad says strong relationships between community groups, Des Moines Police and the governor's office helped calm the disturbances.
"A message has to be sent to them--we are all in this together," said Abdul-Samad. "And, we're not going to let you hijack our babies. We're not going to let you hijack our message. And, you need to take that out of Iowa, because Iowans have come together, to stand together, and make sure you can't hijack what we have."
Reynolds says the Iowa National Guard stands ready "when and if" needed in the event other disruptions take place. The governor says she didn't participate in the conference call with President Trump, in which the president reportedly called for states to get tougher with protesters. Reynolds says she was on the phone with mayors across the state, thanking them for their efforts to facilitate peaceful demonstrations, and ask if they needed anything.