(Des Moines) -- Saying Iowa's current upward trend in COVID-19 cases "cannot continue," Governor Kim Reynolds is asking the state's residents for assistance.
During Thursday morning's press conference, the governor noted the month-long hike in coronavirus cases across the state. In October, the governor says more than 41,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, with the state's average 14-day positivity rate at 14.3%. Even more of a concern was the increase in statewide COVID-related hospitalizations, from 393 as of October 1st to 676 October 31st. That number has grown to 839 hospital patients as of Wednesday. Reynolds says Iowans must do their part to stem the tide of rising COVID numbers.
"For the next three weeks at least," said Reynolds, "I'm asking Iowans to make every effort to help us stop the spread of COVID-19. It's critical right now that we work together, to protect those that are most vulnerable to serious illness, and continue to do everything we can to preserve our health care resources, including the doctors and nurses who care for COVID patients."
In addition to already-requested mitigation efforts, Reynolds also asks residents to take other steps.
"As the weather changes, and more of our activities move indoors," she said, "I'm asking you to take additional precautions, and carefully consider whether certain events are worth the risk to you or the ones you love."
The governor also urged Iowans to talk with family members in planning for holiday celebrations with safety in mind.
While saying hospitals can handle the growing number of COVID patients, Reynolds says the pandemic is taking its toll on health care professionals. Health officials assembled at the governor's press conference echoed her remarks. Dr. Hijinio Carreon is chief medical officers for Mercyone Des Moines.
"We are at a critical point in our state's fight against COVID-19," said Carreon. "It's going to take every Iowan doing their part to get this virus under control. I'm asking you as an emergency department physician, as a father, and as a husband, please protect your families, our community and health care workers by wearing a mask, avoiding large gatherings, maintaining physical distancing, and using meticulous hand hygiene."
Dr. Dave Williams is chief clinical officer at Unity Point Health. Williams implored upon Iowans to listen to public health officials about the increasing COVID numbers, and protect what he calls "the health care heroes."
"My people, these health care workers throughout our state, they're exceptional," said Williams. "And, at this point, they're exhausted. They're exhausted physically, they're exhausted mentally. They've been battling this disease for eight grueling months. Now is the time I ask for Iowa, as a state and a community, you've got to take care my family."
Reynolds announced that $25 million from the state's share of federal CARES funding would be allocated to hospitals across the state to address staffing needs.