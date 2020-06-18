(Des Moines) -- While coronavirus is still a major health threat in Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds is pointing toward signs of progress in warding off its spread.
During her latest regular news conference on COVID-19 late Thursday morning, Reynolds cited new statistics showing downward trends in hospitalizations, and in the number of positive cases as evidence the state is containing the virus. For example, the governor says nearly 240,000 Iowans have now been tested--a per capita rate of 1 in 130.
"Our positivity rates have gone from a high of almost 30% in mid-April to 10.3%," said Reynolds. "Yesterday's (Wednesday's) positivity rate was 5.5%. We've also seen a consistent downward trend in hospitalizations since May 6th, when we hit our highest point at 417 patients hospitalized. Today (Thursday), there are 176 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, and 63 patients in ICU."
Reynolds adds positive cases in longterm care facility patients and staff members are also trending down. By Friday, a total of 21 longterm care facilities where outbreaks occurred will have had 28 days without new cases, and will be removed from outbreak status. The governor also says the state continues to address rural areas where COVID-19 cases are spiking, such as Dickinson and Buena Vista counties.
"When we start to see a spike," she said, "we know maybe there could be a manufacturer or business that could be a potential hot spot. Then, we move testing in there, and we do very aggressive testing, whether it's through the PCR diagnostic, or whether it's through serology, or both. And, it really does allow us to get in there, and start the testing, identify who's positive and who's negative, start to, you know, inform the community and the businesses, so, most importantly, we can keep them up and going, but protect the health and wellbeing of their employees."
State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati also backed the state's strategy in dealing with so-called "hot spots" in the state. Pedati says the numbers indicate the state is directing its resources appropriately.
"Part of what we want to do, when we start to hear about people who are ill," said Pedati, "is offer support. We do that in public health in a variety of ways. We do that by offering measures, such as telling people to stay home when you're sick, and stay home if you're exposed to somebody that is sick, then also evaluating the people that you're been around, and directing the testing resources that we've been able to increase across the state in those areas."
Reynolds says the state will continue to evaluate data, and she urges residents to remain vigilant against the virus' spread--especially the state's most vulnerable residents.
"If you are a vulnerable Iowan over the age of 65, and/or have underlying conditions, you still need to be very mindful of your health, and when you go out in public to wear face coverings," said the governor. "The same strategy, I think, applies from day 1 when he stood at this podium about COVID-19, and how we address and manage it."
Reynolds adds updated information will be placed on the state's COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov. Also, the governor announced three more Test Iowa cites will be opened next week, including one in Atlantic Tuesday at Cass County Health Systems.