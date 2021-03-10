(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is creating a taskforce to tackle the growing lack of childcare in the state.
The governor's Economic Recovery Advisory Board was tasked with providing recommendations to help lead the state's economy out of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the board's suggestions was to find ways to increase available childcare spots in the state. Reynolds says she is signing an executive order to establish a taskforce to handle the problem.
"From the public health threat that caused some childcare centers to reduce spots or close entirely, to the economic impact on so many Iowa families, the shortage of childcare was once again in the spotlight," said Reynolds. "It's an issue that we seem to tackle every year, but we've yet to come up with the solutions that not only resolve the immediate needs of working parents, but it creates sustainable system."
Leading the taskforce will be Emily Schmitt, who serves as general counsel for Sukup Manufacturing and is a member of the Economic Recovery Advisory Board.
"Iowa has the highest rate in the entire country with households of all parents working," said Schmitt. "We also face a shortage of high-quality childcare in every corner of the state. One estimate calculates this shortage to be 350,000 childcare slots statewide."
Schmitt says she sees the need for childcare, especially in the manufacturing sector, where she works.
"I've seen firsthand that childcare availability directly impacts our workforce," said Reynolds. "We also cannot ignore that 60% of the workers that left the workforce in this past year were women. The pandemic has disproportionately affected women's opportunities for pursuing their careers and advancement. That is a reality that we cannot accept."
Reynolds says the state is already putting some money behind community-based childcare programs to help them get started or improve their offerings.
"Today, the Department of Human Services and Iowa Workforce Development will award more than $13 million to support the expansion of childcare in communities across the state," said Reynolds. "Together, the two agencies reviewed more than 70 applications, then leveraged the best available funding source for each project to ensure that every eligible applicant received the maximum amount possible."
In her Condition of the State Address in January, Reynolds called on legislators to help leverage public-private partnerships to provide additional access to affordable childcare.