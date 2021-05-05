(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is defending her decision to decline $95 million in federal aid meant to help with COVID-19 testing in schools.
During a national town hall on Fox News last week, Reynolds revealed that her administration refused the money, saying the state did not need it. In her weekly press conference Wednesday, Reynolds defended the decision.
"The funding was part of a national effort to encourage schools to reopen for in-person learning," said Reynolds. "As you know, the majority of Iowa schools have been safely and successfully open for the entire school year and with only a few weeks left in the school year. We've proven that it's possible to be in the classroom safely and responsibly and with proper mitigation efforts, we haven't experienced the large-scale outbreaks that school districts across the country remain fearful of."
This spring, Reynolds signed a bill passed in the legislature that would require schools to offer a 100% in-person option for school, ending holdouts by a handful of districts still operating virtually. Reynolds says even in districts that have experienced spikes in COVID-19 cases, additional testing supplies are not what is needed.
"To date, no Iowa schools have claimed expenses for testing supplies or services," said Reynolds. "More than $290 million from previously allocated funding still remains available for that use, should the need arise. We have plenty of opportunity and options that are available."
Iowa recently passed the 1.1 million mark in terms of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Reynolds says her administration will begin a public education campaign next week that includes radio and TV ads to encourage the remaining Iowans to get vaccinated. She says she believes some people remain hesitant because of the messaging surrounding the vaccines.
"I think a lot of it is just the mixed messaging that's happening," said Reynolds. "Do you wear a mask outdoors? Do you not wear a mask outdoors? If you get a vaccine, after you've met your criteria, can we remove the mask? I think Iowans, for the population that's left, a lot of them want to return back to normal, but there has to be some incentives for getting vaccine to make that happen."
Reynolds says by getting people on the ground at gatherings to talk about vaccinations, she hopes to get a better understanding of why some people still refuse to get a shot.
"We're going to just continue to be everywhere that we can," said Reynolds. "That actually could help some. We're gaining intel as we're doing that and as we're talking to people, we might be able to pick up where some of the hesitancy still resides. We're going to continue to gather data. We're going to continue to look for creative ways that we can be everywhere in Iowa where Iowans are gathering to help encourage people to get vaccinated."
Reynolds also lauded efforts by Hy-Vee to host pop-up vaccination clinics at large events, including the first two weeks of Iowa Cubs home games and at the Des Moines Farmer's Market.