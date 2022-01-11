(Des Moines) -- Income taxes, Iowa's workforce, and education highlighted the Iowa Governor's 2022 Condition of the State Address.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addressed members of the Iowa Legislature, special guests, and the general public from the Iowa House Floor for her fourth Condition of the State Address Tuesday evening. Reynolds first addressed the $1.2 billion surpluses of tax revenue the state currently has. While not proposing an elimination of state income tax, Reynolds announced a comprehensive bill to revamp the state income tax system and introduce a flat tax.
"Despite the historic 2018 tax cuts, we're still taking too much from Iowan's pay checks, that needs to stop and it needs to stop now," Reynolds stated. "Tonight I'll introduce a comprehensive bill that will cut taxes for all Iowans. First it eliminates our complex system of multiple tax brackets and sets one tax rate of 4%--flat and fair."
Reynolds says the cuts would occur gradually over the next four years. She adds by 2026, the average Iowa family will save $1,300 on income tax. 10 other states across the country implement a similar flat income tax. Additionally, Reynolds says starting in 2022, the bill will eliminate taxation of retirement income and the sale of employee shares in a company.
Along with the sweeping tax bill, Reynolds addressed Iowa's workforce, currently ranked 9th in the nation in labor participation. However, Reynolds says there are still more jobs than workers available, and current unemployment benefits aren't incentivizing those workers to return to the office.
Therefore, Reynolds says she intends to introduce legislation to cut Iowa's unemployment benefits period 10 weeks shorter than its current 26 weeks.
"Those Iowans have six months to collect benefits while they look for one of those many open jobs, and frankly that's more time then necessary," Reynolds said. "I'll be introducing a bill that reduces benefits to 16 weeks, about four months, and ensures that those collecting unemployment can't turn down suitable jobs while living on taxpayer funds."
Reynolds also proposed putting reasonable caps on non-economical damages for trucking damages and medical malpractice, stating damages from such situations act as a tax on all Iowans raising the costs of goods and services and jeopardizing the health care system.
Education was also at the governor's forefront, specifically parental choice and input in school districts. Reynolds called out districts teaching with books that included offensive and sexually explicit materials involving minors. Reynolds says the first step is for school districts to have transparency in what books are available to students.
"All schools should be required to publish what they're teaching, and there's no reason to hide it, at least no good reason," Reynolds said. "The same goes for the books in the library. Parents should know what their kids have access to, and they should have a timely process to address their concerns because when our parents are fully informed, they can make informed choices."
Doubling down on parental choice, Reynolds says she intends to introduce legislation that would grant low and middle-income class families a portion of state per-pupil public school funding to allow the parents to choose whether their child gets an education from a public or private school.
"About 70%, over $5,300, of those funds will go directly into an account for families to customize their child's education. The remaining 30% will be distributed by the state to smaller school districts," Reynolds said. "We want to ensure our small schools stay strong while, at the same time, empowering parents to choose what's best for their child."
However, Reynolds also recognized the efforts of teachers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic authorizing the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to grant teachers who stayed on the job throughout the pandemic and intend to remain in the industry next year $1,000 retention bonuses. Reynolds also awarded a $1,000 retention bonus through American Rescue Plan Act funds to law enforcement and corrections workers.