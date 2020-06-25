(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has extended the state's disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a press conference Thursday, Reynolds says she has extended the currenty proclamation -- which was set to expire Thursday night -- another 30 days.
"Many of the regulatory relief measures implemented previously will be extended," said Reynolds. "The proclamation also clarifies that all team athletic activities may now resume according to guidance being provided by the Department of Education, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union."
Reynolds says most of the current restrictions that are in place will remain as officials assess the COVID-19 landscape in the state.
"We continue to assess virus activity and the progress of our response efforts on a daily basis, as we have from the very start," said Reynolds. "We know that COVID-19 remains in communities across our state and the nation and will for some time. Adults over the age of 65 and anyone with underlying health conditions who are at most risk of serious illness, should continue to take extra precautions to protect their health."
Even as the state continues the process of reopening, Reynolds encourages the public to practice measures aimed at curbing virus activity.
"We understand that virus activity may fluctuate based on the decisions that we make, whether that's gathering as large groups or exercising our individual freedoms," said Reynolds. "We've learned that taking simple steps help reduce our risk and creates a strong line of defense, like social distancing, washing our hands often, cleaning and disinfecting and staying home when you are sick and wearing a face covering when in close contact for a period of time with others."
As of Thursday afternoon, Iowa reports 27,096 total positive cases with 16,968 recoverd and 694 deaths. Reynolds says the state hit a major testing milestone this week.
"Not only did we meet our Test Iowa capacity of 3,000 tests per day, we shattered it," said Reynolds. "On Monday, 3,790 Iowans were tested at our Test Iowa sites across the state. 3,597 were tested on Tuesday and another 3,586 were tested on Wednesday."
The Test Iowa contract signed by the state aims for 3,000 tests per day, for a total of 540,000 tests over the length of the contract.