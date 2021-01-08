(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has lifted crowd size restrictions for sporting events, while still requiring masks in most indoor settings.
Late Thursday, Reynolds extended her public health proclamation -- which was set to expire Friday night -- through February 6th. The biggest change to the latest proclamation is the lifting of crowd capacity limits for high school sporting events. Previously, only members of a participant's household were allowed to attend.
Fans will still be required to wear masks and maintain social distance from others who don't live in their household. The proclamation states that individual school districts and athletic conferences can impose stricter limits if they wish. The full proclamation can be found below.