(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has summoned some of the state's top business and industrial leaders to spearhead the state's post-coronavirus recovery.
At her press conference Thursday morning, Reynolds issued an executive order creating what she's calling the Governor's Economic Recovery Advisory Board. The governor says the panel will help "chart a course" for Iowa's economic comeback after months of setbacks due to COVID-19.
"This board will be our economic tip of the spear," said Reynolds. "Looking across the spectrum of Iowa businesses, industries and nonprofit organizations, to assess the economic impact of COVID-19, and those whose livelihoods have been hit hard by this pandemic."
Reynolds says the board will also analyze and recommend economic recovery efforts, and to identify the opportunities these changes have opened for us, to "build the next generation of Iowa's economy and workforce."
"Their work isn't just about moving the economic dial," she said, "but also about ensuring the future prosperity of our state is widespread, and reaches those workers and communities who too often feel left out, even while times are good."
Ben McLean, CEO of Ruan Transportation Management Systems, chairs the board. McLean pledges the recovery board will work diligently to generate innovative strategies, policy solutions, and other ideas to grow Iowa's economy, and create jobs and opportunities for Iowans. McLean, however, says he recognizes the immense challenges Iowans are facing today.
"Iowans have always been resilient," said McLean. "Even in the toughest times, we do not shy away from a challenge. Instead, we persevere, we innovate, we engineer. We implement systems that will enable us to emerge from difficult times stronger than we've ever been before. And, this time will be no different."
Representatives of Vermeer, Hy-Vee, John Deere, Principal Financial Group, and MidAmerican Energy are among the other board members.